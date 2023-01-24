Jay Abatan: Brother calls for justice 24 years after Brighton killing
- Published
The brother of a man who died after an unprovoked attack 24 years ago is still calling for justice.
Jay Abatan, from Eastbourne, was killed outside the Ocean Rooms nightclub in Brighton on 24 January 1999.
The 42-year-old was punched and fell to the ground, fracturing his skull on the pavement. He died five days later.
His brother Michael, who was also attacked as the club was closing, questioned why Sussex Police have been unable to find the person responsible.
Michael, the son of English and Nigerian parents, previously said the evidence suggested the incident was "racially-motivated".
Speaking on the anniversary of his brother's death, he said: "I promised him on his deathbed that I was going to try and get justice for him.
"We're 24 years on, and Sussex Police still cannot get justice for Jay, despite witnesses coming forward and giving evidence of what they saw and what they heard.
"I know for a fact there are other witnesses out there that are still frightened to come forward."
A vigil is to be held outside Brighton Police Station on Sunday.
A coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing at an inquest into the death in 2010.
Two men were arrested within 24 hours of the attack but manslaughter charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence.
They were charged with affray and causing actual bodily harm to Michael Abatan, but were acquitted.
The investigation by Sussex Police was heavily criticised, with Essex Police concluding officers had not given enough consideration to the possibility the attack was racially-motivated.
Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley said Sussex Police "made a hash of the investigation".
"They themselves know there was at least 57 errors in the way they investigated," he said.
"I ask the police, take seriously what is being brought to them by Jay Abatan's family."
Sussex Police said it accepted mistakes were made in the initial investigation and regretted that nobody had been convicted.
"We remain committed to investigating any significant new information that will assist in convicting those responsible for Jay's death," Chief Constable Jo Shiner said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.