Jay Abatan: Vigil calls for justice 24 years after Brighton killing
- Published
The family of a man who died after an unprovoked attack 24 years ago have held a vigil outside Brighton Police Station.
Jay Abatan, from Eastbourne, was killed outside the Ocean Rooms nightclub in the city on 24 January 1999.
The 42-year-old was punched and fell to the ground, fracturing his skull on the pavement. He died five days later.
Although a coroner ruled Mr Abatan was unlawfully killed, nobody has been convicted in connection with his death.
Mr Abatan's brother Michael said: "I'm going to keep going and the truth will finally come out."
Michael, the son of English and Nigerian parents, previously said the evidence suggested the incident was "racially-motivated".
At the vigil, he said people with key information were "afraid" to come forward.
"We know that there are still witnesses out there that know what happened to Jay that night," he said.
A coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing at an inquest into the death in 2010.
Two men were arrested within 24 hours of the attack but manslaughter charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence.
They were charged with affray and causing actual bodily harm to Michael Abatan, but were acquitted.
The investigation by Sussex Police was heavily criticised, with Essex Police concluding officers had not given enough consideration to the possibility the attack was racially-motivated.
Sussex Police said it accepted mistakes were made in the initial investigation and regretted that nobody had been convicted.
"We remain committed to investigating any significant new information that will assist in convicting those responsible for Jay's death," Chief Constable Jo Shiner said.
