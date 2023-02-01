Durrington: Firefighters tackle blaze at thatched cottage

Fire in Pond Lane, DurringtonEddie Mitchell
Durrington residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a thatched cottage in Durrington.

Six fire engines from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Shoreham and Brighton were sent to the fire in Pond Lane just after 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering their properties.

Nearby roads remained closed on Wednesday evening, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said. The public were advised to avoid the area.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics