Durrington: Firefighters tackle blaze at thatched cottage
- Published
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a thatched cottage in Durrington.
Six fire engines from Worthing, Lancing, East Preston, Shoreham and Brighton were sent to the fire in Pond Lane just after 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed to prevent heavy smoke entering their properties.
Nearby roads remained closed on Wednesday evening, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said. The public were advised to avoid the area.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.