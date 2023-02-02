Bognor Regis flat fire: Arson investigation after residents rescued
An arson investigation is under way after several people, including children, were rescued from a flat fire in West Sussex.
Firefighters were called at 04:35 GMT on Thursday to Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis.
Two women and a pet rabbit were brought down by ladder from a first-floor flat.
A family of four, including three children, were rescued from a second flat. Another woman was freed from a ground-floor flat through a window.
Five adults were also evacuated from a fourth flat along with their three dogs. No injuries were reported, Sussex Police said.
The force said it was being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
Forensics investigators were deployed to the scene and officers conducted house-to-house inquiries.
The occupants from all affected flats were safely evacuated to a nearby Butlins resort with the help of the local authority.
Paramedics carried out medical assessments on 11 people in total as a precaution.
Three crews from Bognor, Chichester and Littlehampton extinguished the blaze.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was likely to retain a presence at the scene on Thursday.
