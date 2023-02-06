Shoreham air crash: Pilot seeks judicial review of inquest verdict
The pilot whose plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015, killing 11 men, has asked for permission to judicially review the inquest into their deaths.
In December a coroner ruled all 11 had been unlawfully killed.
Pilot Andrew Hill was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter at a criminal trial in 2019.
The High Court will now decide whether to allow Mr Hill's application.
The 11 men died on 22 August 2015, when a Hawker Hunter plane that was taking part in the Shoreham Airshow crashed on the A27 in West Sussex while performing a stunt.
At the inquest into their deaths, West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield concluded the men had died as a result of the manner in which the plane was being flown, and recorded that they had been unlawfully killed.
"This was not a small misjudgement," she told the inquest in Horsham, finding the pilot had two opportunities to escape the manoeuvre and prevent the crash.
Ms Schofield said that although she recorded a narrative verdict of unlawful killing, it did not "detract from the fact" Mr Hill was acquitted in a criminal court in 2019.
It is not yet clear on what grounds Mr Hill is asking for the review.
The coroner will be given the opportunity to respond, and then it will be up to the High Court to decide whether to hear the case.
