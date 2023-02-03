Southern Water: Burst water main causes St Leonards sewage flood
- Published
Homes have been flooded with sewage after a water main burst.
It happened in Bulverhythe Road in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, early on Friday.
Southern Water said a "small number of properties" were affected and its teams had closed roads and footpaths to carry out repairs.
A statement from the company said: "We know flooding is a distressing experience, and we are very sorry that this has happened.
"We are working hard to protect these properties and minimise any other possible impact on the local environment, while work begins on repairing the pipe."
A major sewage leak caused Bulverhythe beach to be closed in July 2021.
Protests against Southerrn Water's record have previously been held in St Leonards, with the latest taking place on 28 January.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.