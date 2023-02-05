Henfield: Attempted murder arrest after two men badly hurt

Police were called to Henfield Common South late on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in West Sussex.

Officers were called to a property in Henfield Common South at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday to reports two men had been assaulted.

A 23-year-old Henfield man is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated burglary and possession of a Class B drug.

Sussex Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident with no wider risk.

Ch Insp Jim Collen said: "We are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch, particularly anyone who saw a man running from the scene towards Henfield High Street."

