Team GB runner Chris Smith's legacy helps young athletes
Dozens of athletes have been supported by a charitable trust set up in memory of a Team GB fell runner.
Chris Smith, from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, died from hypothermia after weather conditions worsened during a run in Perthshire in October 2020.
A total of 111 athletes have received grants from the Chris Smith Memorial Fund.
Mr Smith's widow, Lindsay, said funding goes towards "huge travel costs" which athletes need to pay.
"If you're locally running, then you can just get out and run - which is the brilliant thing about it," she said.
"But the more competitive you get, the more you need to travel."
Rae Le Fay, who has travelled abroad to compete, receives funding towards track sessions at Hastings Athletics Club in East Sussex.
The 15-year-old competes at national level and trains six times a week, but said to reach international level would involve further travel, which comes at a higher cost.
"It's a lot of driving. It can be quite expensive, especially at the moment with the cost of petrol," she said.
The scheme has also funded new running trainers and physio costs for athletes.
Hastings Athletic Club coach Peter Baker said while training costs just 30p per session, most people are unaware of the hidden expenses of running competitively.
"As soon as they start competing, there's very few races that are on our doorstep, and you're looking at journeys between an hour and six hours," he said.
"These kids need huge parental support."
He added: "The public sit in their armchair watching the Olympics and think it's all down to god given talent. It is to some extent, but 90% is hard work."