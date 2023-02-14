Two arrested after boy stabbed in Worthing town centre
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has suffered what police say are "potentially life-threatening injuries" in a stabbing in West Sussex.
The stabbing happened in Liverpool Road, Worthing, just after 17:30 GMT on Monday.
Two teenagers, aged 17 and 13, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Police said they are exploring a number of lines of inquiry and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
Ch Supt Jo Banks, from Sussex Police, said: "This is a fast moving investigation and the public will see a significant police presence around the town centre as we establish the full circumstances."
