Police given extra search powers after Worthing stabbing
Police have been given extra powers to investigate a stabbing in Worthing.
A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in Liverpool Road just before 17:30 GMT on Monday.
Two teenage boys, aged 17 and 13, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.
A Section 60 order is in place for 24 hours, meaning anyone who refuses a search will be committing an offence.
Supt Nicholas Dias said: "The decision to put this order in place has not been taken lightly and shows the seriousness of our response after the incident which took place in the town centre on Monday.
"It is a short-term measure aimed at targeting and disrupting those committing these incidents."
Patrols in the area have also been increased.
