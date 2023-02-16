Worthing train driver death prompts safety recommendations
Safety recommendations have been made after the death of a train driver who got out of his cab and was hit by another train in Worthing last year.
Investigators said he most likely left his cab for a personal reason either to smoke or urinate, and may have tripped.
A report said he was hit in the dark by a train travelling at about 33mph just after 20:30 GMT last February.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch called for all train staff to have access to toilets.
RAIB also called for forward-facing CCTV on all new trains.
The train drivers' union Aslef has previously raised concerns that the train had no toilet and the West Worthing timetable did not allow drivers time to use a toilet between services.
Investigators said crew in the moving train were initially unaware they had struck someone at West Worthing Middle Siding.
They said the driver of a third train found the man after his stationary train did not leave at its scheduled time.
The recommendation on toilets was made to Govia Thameslink, while recommendations on CCTV went to the Department for Transport (DfT) and Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB).
GTR said drivers had breaks built into schedules but could also stop a service to use the toilet at a station, even if it led to delays.
It said there were no repercussions for drivers who needed a break.
The company said drivers' route packs included information on where to find toilets.
An Aslef spokesman said: "For the driver, this was a personal tragedy. For the rail industry, it is a wake-up call."
On CCTV, the DfT has not yet commented, but the RSSB's Director of System Safety and Health, Ali Chegini, said the RSSB would be working with the industry on recommendations to consider installing forward-facing CCTV equipment on all new and operational trains.
RAIB also said the train driver may have slipped or tripped on a wooden board that had been left detached on the track for many years, and said companies should remove trip hazards from their lines.
A Network Rail spokesman said: "We operate a close call system where anyone can alert others to hazards on the railway, including tripping risks, and we encourage our teams to use this to improve safety on the lineside."
