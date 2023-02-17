Eastbourne: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal crash
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a crash in Eastbourne which killed three men.
Daniel Davies, 21, Jonathan Day, 32, and Jon Miller, 36, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Decoy Drive at about 23:10 GMT on Monday.
Two men from Eastbourne, aged 38 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.
"This is believed to be an isolated incident," Sussex Police said.
An investigation identified a second vehicle which was driving in a "concerning manner" that may have been in a collision with the Citroen Berlingo driven by the deceased shortly before the crash, Sussex Police said.
Det Supt Till Sanderson said: "This is a fast-moving, complex investigation into an incident in which three men sadly lost their lives.
"I would like to extend my condolences to their families and next of kin, who are being supported by specialist officers.
"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances around Monday's events and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area."
All three men who died were from Berkshire.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.