New images of Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Laurel Aldridge

The pictures show Laurel Aldridge wearing a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat
By Bob Dale
BBC News

New images have been released of actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law who police say they are concerned for as she is "very vulnerable".

Laurel Aldridge, 62, who was undergoing chemotherapy, left home in Walberton, near Arundel, on Tuesday morning and has not been seen since.

New images show her on the morning she disappeared wearing a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.

Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office star Crook has joined the search party.

Ms Aldridge has been missing since 14 February

He has appealed for local people to check their properties and sheds.

Crook, 51, originally from Dartford, Kent, told BBC Sussex on Friday he believed his sister-in-law - who has missed a chemotherapy session - was still in the Walberton area.

Mackenzie Crook is urging locals to check in their gardens, bins and garages

Police said Ms Aldridge also had a grey puffer jacket with her when she left home on Tuesday.

She is described as being about 5ft 4in tall with grey or blonde-highlighted hair and police said she sometimes wears glasses.

Det Sgt Alan Fenn said: "We would like to thank the public for the information which has been provided to us thus far. Our officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel.

"We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel.

"Also, anyone who was in the Walberton area on Tuesday morning or has video footage of someone matching Laurel's description is asked to report it to us."

