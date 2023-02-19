Eastbourne: Two arrested over fatal crash bailed until May
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over a crash in which three people died have been released on bail.
Daniel Davies, 21, Jonathan Day, 32, and Jon Miller, 36, all from Berkshire, died in the collision in Decoy Drive, Eastbourne, East Sussex, at about 23:10 GMT on 13 February.
A 38-year-old and a 40-year-old, arrested on 17 February have been released on bail until 17 May.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.