Laurel Aldridge: Dashcam footage appeal in search for missing woman
Police searching for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing since 14 February, have urged drivers to check dashcam footage.
Ms Aldridge, 62, who is the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, was last seen when she left her home in Walberton, near Arundel, West Sussex.
Mr Crook has been helping in the search, which her son Matthew has described as a "nightmare".
Anyone who has driven in the Arun area since Tuesday has been asked for help.
Det Sgt Alan Fenn from Sussex Police said the force was pursuing "multiple lines of enquiry" and had information which could place Ms Aldridge's last known location.
"To be in that location it's likely Laurel would have crossed a busy road where people would have been driving in the area at the time," he said.
He has asked people to review their footage if they have driven in the following areas:
- The A27 in both directions between Fontwell and Arundel
- The A29 in both directions between Fontwell and Houghton
- Anyone driving in the Slindon area
- Anyone driving in the Walberton area
Ms Aldridge has been described as about 5ft 4in (1.63m) tall, she has grey hair with blonde highlights.
She sometimes wears glasses and was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.
She also had a grey puffer jacket with her which she was likely to have been wearing.
Her son, Matthew Aldridge, has appealed for people to check sheds, outbuildings and doorbell footage.
He said she had been having chemotherapy treatment which had been very stressful and may have triggered a "lapse in her mental health".
"It is terrible, it's like a nightmare, in a way we're waiting to wake up from it," he added.
