Crawley stabbing: Teen dies from injuries near railway station
- Published
An 18-year-old man has died after he was found with serious injuries close to a railway station.
Sussex Police said officers received a report of a stabbing in Malthouse Road, Crawley, West Sussex, at about 15:20 GMT on Monday.
Despite attempts by members of the public and paramedics to save the man, he died at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy from Worthing and an 18-year-old man from Horsham have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
An 18-year-old woman from Crawley has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, after the incident.
Det Ch Insp Debbie White said the man's death was being treating as an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.
"Our thoughts remain with the victim's family at this difficult time, and we are determined to find those responsible for this tragic crime and bring them to justice," she added.
Police are appealing for information.
