Hastings tourism partnership withdrawal sparks row
A decision to withdraw Hastings from a major tourism initiative in East Sussex has been called "non-sensical".
The 25-year partnership with nearby areas saw 1066 Country Marketing take charge of advertising the region.
But Hastings Borough Council said it can now no longer justify the annual £50,000 investment and wants to "go it alone".
Sarah Broadbent, vice chair of Rye Chamber of Commerce, said local businesses were "saddened and angered".
Ms Broadbent, who is also a voluntary board member of 1066 Country Marketing, said: "It just feels non-sensical to walk away from something that has been such a success for such a long time.
"I think across the region businesses are saddened and angered by Hastings Borough Council's decision to withdraw their share of funding."
The area is home to Pevensey Bay, where William of Normandy landed in 1066, before the historic conflict which took place on the site of Battle Abbey.
Nearby Rye, with its cobbled streets and medieval buildings, is another local tourist attraction, as is Camber Sands, a popular, sandy beach known for its picturesque dunes.
Andy Batsford, Labour councillor for Hastings Borough Council, described 1066 Country as "a great marketing model" but "times are changing".
He said: "Hastings is a really strong brand in its own right and we feel we can go it alone and actually push hard on the new businesses, the new investment, the new cultural buzz that is happening in the town."
