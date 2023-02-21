Eastbourne: Family tributes to three men killed in fatal crash
- Published
The families of three men killed in a crash in East Sussex say their "hearts are broken" by their deaths.
Daniel Davies, 21, Jonathan Day, 32, and Jon 'Tommy' Miller, 36, died in the crash in Decoy Drive, Eastbourne, at about 23:10 GMT on 13 February.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been released on bail, Sussex Police said.
Mr Miller was remembered by relatives as a "hero" after donating his kidney, which saved his sister's life.
"Our Tommy was truly one of a kind. He was funny, smart and had the biggest heart," his family said in a statement released by police.
"Our hearts are broken."
Mr Davies' older brother said: "Fly high, little bro. I hope heaven gives you the best bed up there until we meet again."
Meanwhile, Mr Day was remembered as a loving partner, father, son and brother.
"As his partner I have lost my whole life. We will miss him endlessly," his partner said.
All three men were from Berkshire.
An investigation identified a second vehicle which may have been in a collision with the Citroen Berlingo, in which the three men who died were travelling, shortly before the crash, police said.
A grey Range Rover Sport was located, and two men from Eastbourne, aged 38 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of murder before being bailed.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
