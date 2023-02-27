Adults in West Sussex offered free numeracy skills lessons
Adults in West Sussex who want to improve their numeracy skills are being urged to sign up for free courses.
A £3.6m investment of government funding will help people to enhance their skills and secure well-paid jobs, West Sussex County Council said.
The programme, called Multiply, is available to adults aged 19 and above who do not have GCSE grade C/4 or higher in maths or equivalent.
The courses and activities take place online and in person.
About 17 million people in the UK, which is half of the working-age population, have the numeracy skills of primary school children, according to the council.
Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for education and learning, said: "Good maths skills are important for everyday life, both at work and at home.
"They can help you to budget, help you support your children with their homework and help you progress your career.
"I would encourage anyone who meets the eligibility criteria to get in touch and find out more."
The funding has been awarded from the government's £2.6bn UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
