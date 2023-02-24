Ukraine war: Chef helps feed Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia
People across East and West Sussex have been helping those affected by the war in Ukraine in different ways.
Richard Woodruff, a chef from Crowborough, said he did not think twice about going to Lviv to feed soldiers fighting the Russian invasion.
He said: "Every single bar and restaurant was either shot [or] blown up."
He had been moved by the sights he had seen during the conflict, which began when Russia invaded last 24 February.
"The most distressing thing for me was seeing the front door to one of the houses and it still had the Russian boot imprints from where they had kicked the door down and pulled the person out and shot them," he said.
As well as cooking for troops, Mr Woodruff, founder of Front Line Kitchen, organises the arrival of medicine, drones, vehicles and other items using funds raised through social media.
Mr Woodruff said he was "always hopeful" about the war ending.
"I'm here until the end of the war, I hope it's soon," he added.
Meanwhile, Svitlana, her parents and six-year-old twins arrived in West Sussex from Dnipro in Ukraine almost a year ago and she now works in a pub in East Dean, near Chichester.
She is having English lessons, and her children have started at primary school.
She said: "I have had a really brilliant experience in the UK, because when we arrived in the UK, last April, we met many great people.
"(My host) Janet invited my family to their house and helped support [us] all the time.
"You open your heart and our home for our people. Thank you very much."
She said many of her friends had remained in Ukraine and do not want to leave the country, adding: "My best friend is on the front line. I try and help from the UK.
"Even our small children understand what happened in Ukraine."
Janet Holt, who hosts Svitlana and her family, said: "I'm so proud of Svitlana, she's a strong young woman who's brought her family here and just got on with it."
