Laurel Aldridge: Body found is Mackenzie Crook's sister-in-law, police confirm
- Published
A body found in the search for a missing woman has been formally identified as that of Laurel Aldridge.
The 62-year-old, who is the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, was last seen leaving her home in Walberton, near Arundel, West Sussex, on 14 February.
Eleven days later, after an extensive search, police said a body was found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.
Formal identification has now taken place, Sussex Police has confirmed.
Mr Crook, known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, had been helping in the search, which Ms Aldridge's son Matthew described as a "nightmare".
