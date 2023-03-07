Tattoo images released in Saltdean body appeal
Police have released images of a number of tattoos in a bid to identify the body of a young woman who was washed up on a beach in Sussex.
The woman, who was found at the water's edge at Saltdean on 20 December, had the tattoos on her arms and legs.
She is white, aged about 20-25, slim to medium build, and about 5ft 4in.
The woman was wearing a purple sports bra, dark mauve sports leggings and Converse black boots with the original white trim.
It is thought that she hadn't been in the water for much more than 24 hours, and she may have entered the water further west - with the tide taking her to Saltdean.
