Brighton: Therapy dog stolen at shop reunited with owner

Dylan the therapy dog is fortunately back with his owner

A therapy dog which was stolen from his owner in Brighton has been reunited following a police appeal.

The dog - named Dylan - was taken at a shop in the Moulsecoomb area of the seaside city on Tuesday.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the force received a "number of leads" which led them to finding the pet who was now receiving "lots of love and treats".

A man from Brighton has been arrested, police confirmed.

Dylan the dog and owner with PCSO Caroline Batchellor (left) and PC Oli Dalgleish

