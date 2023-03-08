Sussex ambulance wait sees woman drive to A&E and die
- Published
A woman who called 999 for an ambulance and was told she faced an eight-hour wait drove herself to hospital but later died, MPs have heard.
Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey raised the case of the woman, named as Jean, at prime minister's questions (PMQs).
He said: "She paid for parking and made it to the entrance of A&E where she collapsed. Jean died an hour later."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his condolences to the family. He said ambulance wait times were improving.
Mr Davey said: "No-one should lose their mother or grandmother like that, so will the prime minister apologise to Jean's family and to all those who have lost loved ones due to the government's appalling ambulance delays?"
'Breaking point'
Mr Sunak replied: "My thoughts and condolences go to Jean and Jean's family for what has happened. It is absolutely right that we continue to make progress on improving the performance in urgent and emergency care.
"We outlined plans to do this just the other month and I am pleased to say that we are seeing performance improve, whether it is waits in A&E or ambulance performance times - a considerably marked improvement over the last several weeks compared to the peak pressures that we saw over the winter due to Covid and flu.
"And because of the investments we are putting in more ambulances, more doctors and nurses and more discharge. I'm confident that we will continue to make progress."
But in a statement issued after PMQs, Mr Davey said Mr Sunak's response was "not good enough".
He said: "Years of neglect and underinvestment are stretching our local health services to breaking point, but Conservative ministers just don't seem to get it.
"The prime minister should visit Eastbourne general hospital A&E department to see for himself the true extent of this ambulance crisis."
The BBC has approached East Sussex Healthcare NHS, which runs the hospital, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Department of Health and Social Care for comment.
