Brighton and Hove: Cuts to almost halve lifeguard service approved
- Published
Plans to almost halve lifeguard services across Brighton and Hove are to go ahead following a council budget meeting.
The £100,000 cut to the service will see lifeguard cover reduced to just the busiest beaches.
Richard Woolven, from the union Unison, said the cuts could have "tragic effects on the seafront".
Previously, the council warned of "very difficult decisions" due to a £14m funding shortfall in its annual budget.
On Thursday night, the authority approved plans to reduce lifeguard stations to the four busiest beaches between May and September - down from seven in previous years.
During the six-week school holidays, the next busiest three beaches will also get cover, bringing the total to seven.
'Higher risk' beaches
Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Mr Woolven, the senior branch officer with the union Unison, said he was "very concerned" about the cuts.
"The Brighton beaches are quite dangerous. They've got a number of factors that make them higher risk than other beaches," he said, adding that the two piers and drops in depth at various places pose a threat to visitors.
"If you make cuts you could end with tragedy," he said.
During a budget meeting in February, Labour councillors secured £60,000 for tourism services and pushed for more money to go towards the lifeguard service.
However, half the money secured will go to seafront safety, signs and awareness campaigns - not towards opening more lifeguard stations.
The council plans to look at the long-term future of lifeguard services through sponsorship or partnering with the RNLI.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.