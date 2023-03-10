Brighton: Man, 24, charged over seafront sexual assaults
A man has been charged in connection with a series of sexual assaults on lone women on Brighton seafront.
Four women in their late teens or early twenties reported being attacked on or near the beach between 11 and 25 February.
They alleged being spoken to in a sexualised manner and assaulted.
A 24-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration, and will appear in court on 27 March.
