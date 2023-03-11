A283 Stopham crash: Police investigating after motorcyclist dies
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash.
Emergency services were called to the A283 in Stopham, near Pullborough, West Sussex, after a collision at the junction of Lea Farm Lane at around 11:15 GMT.
The male motorcyclist died at the scene, police said.
Officers are appealing for information and want to trace the driver of a red SUV 4x4 vehicle who could be a significant witness.
