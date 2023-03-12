Burgess Hill: Thousands without power due to emergency repairs
- Published
Thousands of properties have been left without power for the second time in a week.
UK Power Networks said it had temporarily turned off power in the Burgess Hill area of West Sussex so engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.
Sunday's outage was first reported at 12:45 GMT and was meant to last three hours - however this was delayed.
UK Power Networks apologised for the disruption in the past few days.
A spokeswoman said the "complex repair works" had taken longer than first estimated.
We’ve had to temporarily turn off power in the Burgess Hill area so that we can carry out further safety checks after a fault in a substation on March 9. Our teams are working hard to reconnect supplies as quickly as is safely possible. https://t.co/oSVhuRQBeA pic.twitter.com/kbk8KZZLio— UK Power Networks (@UKPowerNetworks) March 12, 2023
"Our teams are working hard to reconnect supplies as quickly as is safely possible," UK Power Networks added.
The power was initially turned off on Thursday for around three hours after a fault at a substation.
Several schools were forced to close due to the outage earlier in the week.
