SEND school for 130 children to be built in West Sussex
A new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is to be built in West Sussex.
The state school will provide 130 full-time places for children who have autism spectrum and social, emotional and mental health needs.
West Sussex County Council said it will help "ensure every child in West Sussex has the opportunity to fulfil their potential, regardless of their needs".
The council has not specified where the school will be located.
The Department for Education (DfE) announced the news following a successful bid by the council, saying its application demonstrated the growing need for specialist sites.
Across West Sussex, 18% of school-age children currently receive some kind of SEND support, which is higher than the national average.
Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for learning and skills, said: "This new school will provide much-needed places and an excellent learning environment specifically for children who have special educational needs and disabilities."
The school, one of 33 SEND sites to be built across England, will offer primary and secondary education for boys and girls aged from four to 18.
