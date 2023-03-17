Boy arrested after police pursuit crash at Johns Cross
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after three people were seriously injured in a crash which followed a police pursuit in East Sussex.
The three people who were in one vehicle were taken to hospital after the crash on the A21 near Johns Cross just before 14:30 GMT on Thursday.
The other vehicle, being driven by the boy, had been involved in a pursuit with police, Sussex Police said.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.
A Sussex Police spokesman said; "We have made a mandatory referral to the IOPC, as is standard practice in these matters."
The boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, and aggravated vehicle taking.
A spokesman for the IOPC said: "After being notified by the force, we sent investigators to the scene."
