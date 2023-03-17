Midhurst fire: Historic hotel fire cause not suspicious
The cause of a fire which gutted a 400-year-old hotel which housed Ukrainian refugees and was not suspicious, the fire service says.
The fire started in a property in North Street, Midhurst, in the early hours of Thursday, before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn hotel next door.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was scaling back its operation, after damping down hot spots overnight.
The fire service said North Street remained closed.
Cordons in the area have been reduced, but there remains no access by pedestrians or vehicles directly outside the Angel Inn Hotel.
More than 30 people, including "a number" of Ukrainian refugees, were evacuated from the building, firefighters said.
A fire service spokesman said: "Preliminary investigations suggest that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this fire, but our investigations are ongoing."
He added: "Alternative accommodation has been provided for all of those impacted by the fire, and they are being provided with the necessary support by West Sussex County Council and its partners."
