Burgess Hill: Appeal after man, 80, dies in fence crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after the death of an 80-year-old man who died after a car crashed into a fence.
Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Jane Murray Way in Burgess Hill, East Sussex, at about 12:00 GMT on 2 March.
The passenger of the blue Fiat 500, an 80-year-old local man, has since died.
Sussex Police are keen to speak to witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage.
