Eastbourne: Search continues for noxious substance attack suspect
- Published
Police have renewed their appeal to trace a man they want to speak to after an unknown liquid was thrown into a man's face outside a bar.
The unprovoked attack happened outside the Blue Bar Cafe in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on 11 February last year.
A man aged 26 who worked at the bar was hospitalised after the liquid was thrown in his face. Two other men had first aid after also being hit with it.
A £500 reward is on offer for details leading to Bradley Moynes' arrest.
No arrests have been made so far, and Sussex Police said it was not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.
Det Con Ciara Richardson said: "Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11 and a suspect - Bradley Moynes - was swiftly identified.
"Since that day we have worked hard with our community partners and neighbouring forces to bring Moynes into custody, but he remains at large.
"Our commitment to getting justice for the three people injured in this unprovoked attack is unwavering."
Police urged anyone who spots Mr Moynes to contact them immediately and not to approach him.