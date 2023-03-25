Hurstpierpoint: Intense blaze engulfs car workshop
A huge fire engulfed a car workshop in West Sussex on Friday evening.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to the scene on Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint, at about 20:20 GMT.
At the height of the blaze there were eight fire engines tackling the flames, while local people were asked to avoid the area and keep windows shut.
Horses in an adjoining building were led to safety and residents in a nearby house were also evacuated, but there were no reports of any injuries.
The fire service said crews remained at the scene until 09:30 on Saturday, damping down hotspots to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
