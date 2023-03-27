Pools at King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove to re-open after repairs
- Published
The swimming pools at a Hove leisure centre will re-open on Saturday following extensive repair work.
The 25m pool and adjacent training pool at the King Alfred Leisure Centre have been closed since 6 January after their boilers and control panels broke down.
As a result, the building was left without hot water or heating.
A Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC) official said he was "delighted" the site was to re-open in time for the Easter holidays.
The pools are run by Freedom Leisure on behalf of the council.
Since the work was completed earlier this month, the pools have been gradually re-heated to the correct temperature for swimming, the council said.
BHCC interim assistant director of culture, tourism and sport, Mark Fisher, said: "I'm delighted that we have been able to complete this complex repair work on schedule."
While the pools have been closed, further improvements to the centre have been carried out, including re-decorating, the installation of new floor coverings in the foyer and gym, and the refurbishment of the ballroom dance floor.
The pool will re-open for public swimming at 08:00 BST on 1 April, when a free swimming scheme for the city's children will also be launched.