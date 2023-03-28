Camber Sands: Council to charge £30 to use car park
- Published
Visitors to Camber Sands will be charged a flat fee of £30 to use a council-run car park from Saturday.
Rother District Council said the aim was to "get as much back into the council for the massive costs we have at Camber."
The fees will apply to the Camber Sands Central car park, drivers arriving after 15:00 will pay a reduced rate of £15.
The new fees were agreed by the council's cabinet on Monday.
The £30 fee will also apply at the Putting Green car park, although only for a single season as this site is set to be decommissioned to make way for a recently approved housing development.
Kevin Dixon, the council's Liberal Democrat cabinet member for finance, said: "What we wanted to achieve is more income from Camber Sands.
"It is not fair at the moment that the residents of Rother are subsidising the activities at Camber, which are generally used by people who don't live in Rother."
Hourly parking will still be available at Camber Sands Western car park, although it is increasing to £4 an hour, and £20 for six hours or more.
The changes include the introduction of weekly, monthly and three-month permits for unlimited use of a single off-street car park in the district. The council already offers six-month and annual permits for this service.
This will come alongside a price increase. Currently an annual single car park permit costs about £350. This is set to increase to £500 once the changes come into effect.
Paul Osborne, the Conservative ward councillor for Eastern Rother, welcomed the plans, but raised concerns about the possibility of the price rise increasing traffic disruption.
He said: "My only concern would be people driving in there, baulking at the cost and then attempting to turn around when there is four other cars queued up behind them trying to get in the same way."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.