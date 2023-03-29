Brighton: Fire breaks out in building used as gym
A fire has broken out in a building used as a gym in Brighton.
Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at the two-storey commercial building in Crowhurst Road on Wednesday evening.
People have been urged to avoid the area by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) and local residents advised to keep window and doors closed.
No casualties have been reported, ESFRS confirmed.
