Battle police search for body of man killed in 2001
- Published
Searches are under way in East Sussex to find the body of a man who was killed in 2001.
Sussex Police said it received information linked to an historic murder inquiry and the potential site of a body near Marley Lane, Battle.
Det Insp Simon Dunn said: "Although the murder was solved, the victim's body has never been found."
He said police wanted to give the victim's family the answers for which they had "waited so long".
"A viable line of inquiry recently came to light and was followed up on, which is what has led to this activity," he said.
"We are conducting incredibly thorough searches but this is understandably a very complex operation that will take some time to complete. The victim's family are being supported and kept updated as the search progresses.
"Even after all this time, we remain committed to finding the victim's body so he can be returned to his family and finally laid to rest."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.