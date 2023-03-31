Brighton & Hove City Council appoints interim chief executive
An interim chief executive of Brighton and Hove City Council has been appointed.
Will Tuckley will take over from Geoff Raw, who resigned after more than a decade of service.
Mr Tuckley is the longest serving chief executive in London, having spent 15 years in the role at the boroughs of Bexley and Tower Hamlets.
He will lead the council for the next six months, or until a new permanent chief executive is found.
"The job is interim until a permanent appointment, but I'm not here to just keep the wheels turning," he said.
"There's a great deal to do, including the budget, new councillors after the election, the Kingsway to the sea development and many other projects and initiatives, so I'm very much looking forward to working closely with council staff and other organisations."
Mr Tuckley will begin his new role on 2 May.
