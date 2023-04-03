Midhurst fire: Some buildings could be saved after hotel blaze
Some buildings affected by a fire which gutted a 400-year-old hotel could be saved, a multi-agency recovery group has said.
The blaze started in a property in North Street, Midhurst, on 15 March, before spreading to the roof of the Angel Inn hotel next door.
The hotel was housing Ukrainian refugees at the time of the fire.
The group said some of the affected buildings, which have historical significance, suffered "major damage".
The group includes Chichester District Council, West Sussex County Council, West Sussex Fire and Rescue, Midhurst Town Council and the South Downs National Park Authority.
"Although there has been major damage to the buildings, at this stage, it is believed it may be possible to save some parts of the buildings," the group said.
"There is a legal requirement to save what we can of these buildings."
The owners of the affected properties have been asked to temporarily shore up the buildings, Chichester District Council said.
Meanwhile, South Downs National Park Authority and Historic England have given permission to remove the chimneys from the Angel Inn, which are at risk of collapse.
The work is likely to take about six weeks to complete.
