Brighton: Injured woman dies in hospital as man bailed
- Published
A woman who was found with serious injuries in Brighton has died, police have said.
The woman was found at an address in Cowley Drive on Thursday after concerns were raised for her welfare.
Sussex Police said she died in hospital on Saturday and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
A 47-year-old Newhaven man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed pending inquiries, police said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.