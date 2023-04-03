No warning over Bexhill migrant housing plan, says councils
Two councils have said they did not receive advance notification from the government over plans to house asylum seekers at a site in East Sussex.
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick announced the proposals to house asylum seekers in three disused military bases, including one in Bexhill.
The former Northeye prison would house up to 1,200 asylum seekers.
But local authorities said they were seeking "urgent" information on how to respond to residents.
"We know many residents have voiced concerns about the proposals from the Home Office for the Northeye site in Bexhill," a joint statement released by Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council said.
"We too are waiting for full facts about how the proposal to use the site to house people seeking asylum would be implemented."
The former prison site closed in 1992.
'No previous discussions'
The statement also said the two authorities were only informed about the plans a few hours before they were announced on Wednesday.
"There had been no previous discussions with the government," the statement said.
"We are assessing the implications of the proposal and the impact it would have on the local community. We will then consider any further actions.
"We are very aware that the uncertainty around the issue is not helpful for residents and businesses in Bexhill, and we are asking the Home Office, as a matter of urgency, to set up ways to consider and answer your questions."
