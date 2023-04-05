Wey & Arun Canal: Vandalism a major blow, trust says
Vandalism to a canal could cost thousands of pounds to repair, the charity that runs it has said.
Electrical control equipment for pumps was destroyed and water released into the Wey & Arun Canal at Loxwood, West Sussex, overnight on Saturday.
It is likely to cost more than £50,000 to repair, according to the Wey & Arun Canal Trust, which described the incident as a "major blow" with some boat trips already cancelled.
The damage has been reported to police.
Easter holiday boat trips on Wednesday have already been cancelled.
Sally Schupke, the chair of the Wey & Arun Canal Trust, said: "This is a major shock for us and our brilliant volunteers.
"Our Easter boat trips are in jeopardy and the financial hit to the trust will impact other improvements."
A spokesman for the organisation said he was "optimistic" repairs would be carried out for trips to resume on Good Friday.
The sudden loss of water also has implications for fish and other wildlife in the canal, the trust said.
Multiple pumping control locations were attacked and padlocks on canal locks removed to release water down the canal.
A spokesman said: "The canal trust is working to assess the extent of damage and the repairs required.
"Some limited temporary repairs are being carried out to attempt to refill the sections of canal used for boat trips."
The trust will launch a fundraising campaign as soon as possible to help meet the costs of repair and lost income from cancelled boat trips.
