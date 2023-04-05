Sussex Police officer charged with attempted rape
Published
A Sussex Police officer is to appear in court charged with attempting to rape a woman while he was off duty two years ago.
PC Daniel Julian is also charged with sexual assault and causing a woman known to him to engage in sexual activity without consent.
Sussex Police said 45-year-old PC Julian had been suspended from duty.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Brighton on 21 April.
Sussex Police said the incident was alleged to have taken place in Kent on 17 August 2021.
The force said the case had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which had said a local investigation by the professional standards department should be carried out.
