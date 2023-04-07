Wey & Arun Canal: Boat services resume after vandalism
Boat trips will resume over the Easter holidays, following vandalism to a canal, a charity said.
Electrical control equipment for pumps was destroyed and water released from the Wey & Arun Canal at Loxwood, West Sussex, overnight last Saturday.
The Wey & Arun Canal Trust, said the incident was a "major blow" and repairs could cost more than £50,000.
It said volunteers have now installed temporary pumps to refill the canal.
The sudden loss of water also has implications for fish and other wildlife in the canal, the trust said.
A spokesman tweeted: "All Easter boats trips will run as scheduled this weekend despite the damage caused. Our brilliant volunteers have installed temporary pumps to re-fill the canal."
Multiple pumping control locations were attacked and padlocks on canal locks removed to release water down the canal.
The trust posted on its website: "While the canal may look back to normal, damage caused to pumping controls means we still have major problems to manage water levels.
"We are still assessing how best to repair the damage caused."
The trust says it has launched a fundraising campaign to help meet the costs of repair and lost income from cancelled boat trips.
Sussex Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour in the area from 16:00 BST on Saturday to come forward.
