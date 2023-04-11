Bognor Regis: Road sign to seaside town spelt wrongly
A road sign misspelling the name of a major seaside town has been erected on a main road.
West Sussex County Council put up the sign pointing to Bogner Regis rather than Bognor Regis, the authority acknowledged the error and said it would be corrected.
The sign appeared on the A259 at East Preston in West Sussex.
Jane Smith, Bognor Regis's town crier, said: "The Bognorians will not be at all happy."
Ms Smith, who has held office in the seaside town for six years, said: "They just had one job to do which was to spell our town name correctly. You couldn't make it up."
A spokesman for West Sussex County Council, who are responsible for road signs on main roads in the county, said: "We are aware of the spelling mistake on the sign and it will be corrected in due course".
