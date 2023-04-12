Fire breaks out at Staverton family-run garden centre
A fire has broken out at an East Sussex garden centre, with nearby residents urged to keep their doors and windows closed.
Twelve crews are dealing with the fire at Staverton Nursery on Eastbourne Road at Halland, near Uckfield, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
Motorists on the A22 have been advised to avoid the area.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were "making steady progress".
They added that they expected to be on the scene for several hours.
The nursery said it would be closed until further notice.
The family-run nursery, farm shop and garden centre has recently been extended.
The A22 Eastbourne Road has been closed in both directions between the B2192 and Horsted Green.
Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.
