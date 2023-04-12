Brighton search for person missing at sea in stormy weather
A major air and sea rescue operation has been taking place in stormy conditions off Brighton beach.
The coastguard helicopter was scrambled and RNLI boats have searched the sea for a missing person near Palace Pier.
Police and coastguard teams from Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham are also at the scene after the alarm was raised just before 16:00 BST.
East Sussex fire and rescue service has tweeted a warning that people should be careful near water in bad weather.
It posted: "Our coast is beautiful but can be very dangerous."
A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said HM Coastguard's Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham coastguard rescue teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police and the coastguard helicopter from Lee-On-Solent, were co-ordinating a search.
He said it was "for a possible person in the water at Brighton Palace Pier".
