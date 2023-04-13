Brighton search for person missing at sea resumes
A major air and sea rescue operation off Brighton beach has resumed.
The coastguard helicopter and RNLI boats searched the sea for a missing person near Palace Pier for six hours on Wednesday.
Sussex Police and coastguard teams from Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham were also at the scene after the alarm was raised at about 16:00 BST.
The search was suspended at 22:00 BST but resumed on Thursday morning, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.
"The search is ongoing," a spokesperson for the agency said.
On Wednesday, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted a warning that people should be careful near water in bad weather.
It posted: "Our coast is beautiful but can be very dangerous."
