Sussex: Three men charged with arson after series of fires
Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged three men.
The fires took place in the Lewes, Wealden, Horsham and Haywards Heath areas between June and November 2021.
Investigations into each of the fires were carried out and the causes were confirmed as arson.
The estimated value of the damage was £1,117,825, Sussex Police said.
Police said two 19-year-old men from Polegate have been charged with arson, along with a 21-year-old man from Withyham, near Crowborough.
They will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 27 April.
